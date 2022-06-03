× Expand Planet of the Tapes Character Assassination presents Roast: The Musical!

Character Assassination presents Roast: The Musical!

The hills are alive with the sound of insult humor this June as Character Assassination presents the long-threatened ROAST: THE MUSICAL! This one-of-a-kind show will put some of the Louisville's best stand-up comedians in character and in costume as your favorites from Hamilton, Grease, Annie, and more for a Comedy Central-style roast battle that will have theatre lovers and haters alike screaming for an encore! I mean, it'll at least be better than the Cats movie, right?

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Be kind,

Unwind.

Happens on the following Dates:

Jun 3, 2022, 7:30pm to 9:00pm

Jun 3, 2022, 10:00pm to 11:30pm

Jun 4, 2022, 7:30pm to 9:00pm

Jun 4, 2022, 10:00pm to 11:30pm

