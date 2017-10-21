Charity Chili Cook-Off

Kicking off the fall season with food created for a great reason is the purpose of the first annual Charity Chili Cook-Off Oct. 21 at Wilderness Trail Distillery. The event will benefit the Danville Kiwanis’ Christmas for Kids and Seniors. There will be a variety of chili to taste, local food and craft venders, music and refreshing drinks for this family-friendly event.

Our cause

Although we're thinking of fall activities, it’s less than 100 days until Christmas and you can make a difference this year! Since 1927, the Danville Kiwanis Club has provided gifts of new clothing, coats, shoes and small toys for children for the holidays. For the last 20 years, they have supported local senior citizens. The children and elderly the Kiwanis support are not served by any other group.

Get tickets and vote

Wilderness Trail Distillery’s first annual Charity Chili Cook-Off will be an opportunity to support these efforts and taste chili made by some great contenders. Tickets to taste the chili and vote on a People's Choice are $10 and are available in advance by calling 859-402-8707 or contacting any Kiwanis Club member.

Celebrity judges will name our competition winners. Judges are former Miss Kentucky and WLEX news anchor Nancy Cox, veteran WKYT sportscaster Rob Bromley and longtime sports writer Larry Vaught. Kentucky Taste Buds, Leigh Roach and Tamara Schneider, will lend their discerning palates to round out the independent judging panel.

Our cooks will set up early and should have some chili ready for tasting about 11:20 a.m. We will announce winners at 2:30 p.m.

Entertainment

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., DJ Tim Estes of WPBK-FM gets the party hopping. Magnolia Vale, a country pop duo of sisters Katelyn and Samantha Daugherty, performs 1 to 2:30 p.m. The Eastern Kentucky University students hail from Lebanon and recently released their first EP titled “Sunburn.”

We will have face painting and other children's activities. The Kiwanis will offer a special children's $5 meal deal of a hotdog, chips and a drink. Our vendors are making jewelry, brooms, cupcakes and beer cheese to name a few items. We hope you will bring your generous hearts and love of chili to this event.

For more information visit wildernesstracedistillery.com