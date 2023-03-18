Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Performance - Lexington
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Lexington Children's Theater
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Production Logo
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Family Weekend Performance Dates: March 18-26, 2023
Based on the book by Roald Dahl
Dramatized by Richard R. George
Description:
Greetings to you, the lucky finder of this Golden Ticket, from Mr. Willy Wonka! As you may have heard, my marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory is re-opening after many years... and you are one of the wondrously lucky few who will get to see inside its glorious walls! I am preparing fantastic surprises for you that will entrance, delight, intrigue, astonish, and perplex you beyond measure. Don’t be late! Please bring your Golden Ticket, at least one family member to look after you, and a heaping spoonful of Creativity and Imagination. Incredible things are in store for you here at the Wonka Chocolate Factory!
Best enjoyed by ages 6 and up
Performed on The Larry and Vivian Snipes Main Stage
Length of Show: Approximately 1 hour long
Sponsored by: Morgan Stanley
Family Weekend Performance Info
Saturday, March 18 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm*
Sunday, March 19 – 2:00pm
Saturday, March 25 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm
Sunday, March 26 – 2:00pm & 4:30pm (TENTATIVE, only if needed sales-wise)
*Pay What You Will
Tickets: $20/adult, $15/child
For more information, please call 859.254.4546 or visit lctonstage.org