Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Performance - Lexington

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Family Weekend Performance Dates: March 18-26, 2023

Based on the book by Roald Dahl

Dramatized by Richard R. George

Description:

Greetings to you, the lucky finder of this Golden Ticket, from Mr. Willy Wonka! As you may have heard, my marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory is re-opening after many years... and you are one of the wondrously lucky few who will get to see inside its glorious walls! I am preparing fantastic surprises for you that will entrance, delight, intrigue, astonish, and perplex you beyond measure. Don’t be late! Please bring your Golden Ticket, at least one family member to look after you, and a heaping spoonful of Creativity and Imagination. Incredible things are in store for you here at the Wonka Chocolate Factory!

Best enjoyed by ages 6 and up

Performed on The Larry and Vivian Snipes Main Stage

Length of Show: Approximately 1 hour long

Sponsored by: Morgan Stanley

Family Weekend Performance Info

Saturday, March 18 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm*

Sunday, March 19 – 2:00pm

Saturday, March 25 – 2:00pm & 7:00pm

Sunday, March 26 – 2:00pm & 4:30pm (TENTATIVE, only if needed sales-wise)

*Pay What You Will

Tickets: $20/adult, $15/child

For more information, please call 859.254.4546 or visit lctonstage.org