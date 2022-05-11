Charlie Vergos at Planet of the Tapes
Having grown up working in his folk's Memphis BBQ restaurant, Charlie Vergos is 100% Southern on the surface, but his eclectic interests, piano playing and wandering years spent on the comedy scenes of Memphis, New Orleans, Cape Town, Chicago, Brooklyn, and now, post-pandemic Memphis have developed his act into a colorful rambling far more vibrant than a simple regional cartoon.
Charlie credits include working for The Onion, being a regular at Zanies and Laugh Factory in Chicago, performing in 31 states and 5 countries including being invited to perform at several festivals including Laughing Skull, Limestone, Memphis, and 10,000 Laughs, among others. His first album, Barbecue Rich, debuted at #1 on iTunes in June 2020.
Featuring Eric Groovely, Jeff Toy, Casper Elam, And Paul Farahvar!
Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.
