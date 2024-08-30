Charlotte's Web/The Broken House at Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand Spotlight Charlotte

Experience the magic of "Charlotte's Web" with The Bluegrass Players from August 16 to September 1, 2024, at The Spotlight Playhouse. Directed Experience an evening of unforgettable theater with "Charlotte's Web" and "The Broken House," both directed by Mr. Chad. Join us at The Spotlight Playhouse from August 30 to September 1, 2024, for these captivating performances. "Charlotte's Web," the beloved story by E.B. White, delights young audiences with its themes of friendship and loyalty. "The Broken House," a world premiere by local authors Judith Weckman and Amy Hogg, offers a poignant exploration of family and memory, engaging viewers of all ages.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to enjoy two exceptional productions in one night. With a runtime of about an hour each, these shows are perfect for families looking to experience the magic of live theater together. Come support The Bluegrass Players and immerse yourself in stories that entertain, inspire, and resonate deeply.

In "The Broken House," follow the journey of a family grappling with the passage of time and the impact of their shared history. As secrets unfold and memories are rekindled, the characters learn the importance of forgiveness and the enduring strength of familial bonds. This touching and thought-provoking play will resonate with anyone who has experienced the complexities of family life.

For more information call 859-661-0600 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com