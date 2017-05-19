Cheaper by the Dozen

The Spotlight Playhouse at Churchill's 100 Churchill Ct., Berea, Kentucky 40403

Cheaper by the Dozen

A family comedy with a dozen reasons to laugh. The Spotlight Players team up with students from the Spotlight Acting School in this intergenerational masterpiece of family life. An original script by Director Chad Hembree this adaptation brings the Gilbreth family up to modern day, but leaves all the great comedy antics of the classic original book.

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

The Spotlight Playhouse at Churchill's 100 Churchill Ct., Berea, Kentucky 40403

8597560011

