Cheese, Chocolate & Brandy Valentine's Day Pairing

The way to your lover's heart? Cheese, chocolate & brandy, of course! Treat that special someone (or yourself) to this trifecta of tastes on Valentine's Day at Copper & Kings with Cellar Door Chocolates and Capriole Goat Cheese.

TWO CLASS TIMES AVAILABLE: CHOOSE 6-7:30PM OR 8-9:30PM

Includes a distillery tour, 3 pairings (one Copper & Kings spirit, cheese, & chocolate w/ each), and an Old Fashioned cocktail)

$25 per person, 21+ only

Limited seating

For more information call 502-561-0267 or visit copperandkings.com