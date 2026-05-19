Cheese Painted Canvas- Edible Food Art

× Expand Midway Art Studios Join us for a fun afternoon of creativity and community.

Grab a friend and a spot at our Edible Painted Cheese Canvas Workshop! Learn to create this trending canvas that includes delicious spreadable cheese along with herbs, spices, veggies and olives that is guaranteed to impress. All supplies included plus unlimited visits to our coffee and mocktail bar!

Saturday, May 30th from 12-2PM at Midway Art Studios 100 East Main St, 2nd Floor above the Midway Boutique. Stair access only.

Due to limited spaces, you can purchase one ticket at a time. For group purchases email midwayartstudios@gmail.com

Email us for $10 coupon code good through May 23rd.

For more information visit midwayartstudios.com/workshops