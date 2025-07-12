× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Chef's Table | Preludes with Teddy Abrams

Chef's Table | Preludes with Teddy Abrams

$447 per person.

Enjoy an exquisite evening at the Chef's Table by Ashbourne Farms. This five-course menu celebrates the finest local and seasonal ingredients designed by our renowned chefs, a meal and a celebration of culinary excellence and hospitality. Guests will also experience an exclusive and intimate performance by Grammy Award winner Teddy Abrams, receive a signed vinyl copy of his new solo piano album, and enjoy one of the first listens of the work live.

Grammy Award winner Teddy Abrams is best known as the Music Director of the Louisville Orchestra and a dynamic force in American music. A composer and multi-instrumentalist, his works span orchestral, chamber, vocal, and electronic styles, drawing from a wide range of influences. His Kentucky-based projects include the Creators Corps, a fully funded residency for composers, and the statewide In Harmony tour, bringing the orchestra to communities across the Commonwealth. Deemed a “Maestro of the People” by The New York Times, Abrams “has embedded himself in his community, breaking the mold of modern conductors.”

Meet the Chefs

A Sullivan University grad with 15+ years at top Louisville restaurants like Corbett's and Harvest, Chef Jeff is known for his farm-to-table style and passion for local ingredients. He also mentors young chefs and champions sustainability.

Chef Ryan launched his career at The Oakroom and rose through roles at Proof on Main and Harvest. Now the Culinary Director at Ashbourne Enterprises, he leads diverse projects focusing on seasonal, locally inspired cuisine.

Gratuity is included in the ticket price and 10% of each ticket will be donated to the LO. By purchasing a ticket, you and your guests acknowledge/consent to potentially appearing in footage that may be displayed at a later date.

For more information call (502) 222-0602 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/