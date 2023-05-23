Chefs Sara Bradley and Ali Ghzawi Celebrate Global Cuisines
to
Freight House Paducah 330 S. 3rd Street, Paducah, Kentucky
While representing Kentucky on Bravo’s Top Chef culinary competition stage for the second time, chef Sara Bradley is welcoming a fellow season 20 World All-Stars cheftestant to her Paducah restaurant, freight house, for a one-of-a-kind dinner experience on May 31. Chef Ali Ghzawi, the 2019 winner of Top Chef Middle East & North Africa, will curate a menu with Bradley celebrating how all cultures tell stories through food.
Dinner guests are sure to enjoy great food and great stories at this event.
The dinner takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at freight house, 330 S. 3rd Street, Paducah, KY. Tickets are $200 per person and include food, drinks, tax and gratuity.
For more information call (270) 908-0006 or visit freighthousefood.com