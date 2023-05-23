Chefs Sara Bradley and Ali Ghzawi Celebrate Global Cuisines

While representing Kentucky on Bravo’s Top Chef culinary competition stage for the second time, chef Sara Bradley is welcoming a fellow season 20 World All-Stars cheftestant to her Paducah restaurant, freight house, for a one-of-a-kind dinner experience on May 31. Chef Ali Ghzawi, the 2019 winner of Top Chef Middle East & North Africa, will curate a menu with Bradley celebrating how all cultures tell stories through food.

Dinner guests are sure to enjoy great food and great stories at this event.

The dinner takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at freight house, 330 S. 3rd Street, Paducah, KY. Tickets are $200 per person and include food, drinks, tax and gratuity.

For more information call (270) 908-0006 or visit freighthousefood.com