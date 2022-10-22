Chevy Chase Street Fair

to

Chevy Chase Neighborhood Euclid Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40502

Chevy Chase Street Fair returns October 22 from 3pm-9pm! 30+ local vendors will be showcasing what they do best, with live music, kids activities, street food, craft beer and cocktails throughout the event. Bring the whole family for this great fall community event.

For more information follow on Facebook: Chevy Chase Street Fair 2022

Info

Chevy Chase Neighborhood Euclid Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - Chevy Chase Street Fair - 2022-10-22 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chevy Chase Street Fair - 2022-10-22 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chevy Chase Street Fair - 2022-10-22 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chevy Chase Street Fair - 2022-10-22 15:00:00 ical