Chevy Chase Street Fair
Chevy Chase Neighborhood Euclid Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
Chevy Chase Street Fair returns October 22 from 3pm-9pm! 30+ local vendors will be showcasing what they do best, with live music, kids activities, street food, craft beer and cocktails throughout the event. Bring the whole family for this great fall community event.
For more information follow on Facebook: Chevy Chase Street Fair 2022
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor