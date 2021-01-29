CHI Saint Joseph Health COVID-19 and Cancer Live Social Media Q&A

× Expand CHI Saint Joseph Health As the fight against COVID-19 continues, the CHI Saint Joseph Health Cancer Care team is doing its part to help inform and ease the minds of community members by embarking on a monthly series of Facebook Live events. The series will kick off on Friday, Jan. 29 at 9 a.m. on the main CHI Saint Joseph Health Facebook page, with Jessica Croley, MD, Medical Oncology, CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group, taking audience questions about COVID-19 and cancer care.

COVID-19 and Cancer Live Social Media Q&A

As the fight against COVID-19 continues, the CHI Saint Joseph Health Cancer Care team is doing its part to help inform and ease the minds of community members by embarking on a monthly series of Facebook Live events.

The series will kick off on Friday, Jan. 29 at 9 a.m. on the main CHI Saint Joseph Health Facebook page, with Jessica Croley, MD, Medical Oncology, CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group, taking audience questions about COVID-19 and cancer care.

In addition to answering questions during the live event, Dr. Croley will be providing audience members with information about COVID-19, its impact on both current and former cancer care patients, and practical ways to protect yourself.

To join the Facebook Live Q&A with Dr. Croley, community members can visit the CHI Saint Joseph Health Facebook page.

