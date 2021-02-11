CHI Saint Joseph Health COVID-19 and Physical Therapy Live Social Media Q&A

As part of a CHI Saint Joseph Health Facebook Live series that kicked off last month called “Let’s Break to Educate,” the CHI Saint Joseph Health Outpatient Rehabilitation team is discussing physical therapy safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. This month’s event is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m. on the main CHI Saint Joseph Health Facebook page. Michelle Duggan, a physical therapist at Saint Joseph Jessamine, will be answering audience questions about how all patients can stay safe while receiving physical therapy treatment during the ongoing pandemic.

During the virtual event, Duggan will be providing audience members with information surrounding how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting physical therapy appointments. These topics will include mask protocols during therapy, the frequency of therapy visits as it relates to COVID-19, the option for telehealth therapy and how it works, and whether guest attendance is allowed for appointments.

To join the Facebook Live Q&A with Michelle Duggan, community members can visit the CHI Saint Joseph Health Facebook page.