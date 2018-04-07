Chicken Soup for the Soul Writing Workshop

LifePoint Church 840 Witt Road, Franklin, Kentucky

Chicken Soup for the Soul Writing Workshop

Join Us April 7th in Franklin, KY

Tracy Crump and Andi Lehman will present an interactive workshop to help you learn to write and submit to Chicken Soup for the Soul.

Take this opportunity to increase your chances of joining the thousands of writers who can say, "I have a story published in Chicken Soup for the Soul!"  

DATE: April 7, 2018

TIME: 10 am to 3:30 pm 

PLACE: LifePoint Church, 840 Witt Rd., Franklin, KY

COST: $50 for preregistration*

(Online preregistration ends April 5. Mailed registrations must be postmarked by April 1.) $60 at the door. Lunch not included.

AGES: 14 and up. Bring pen, paper, and story ideas.

*NOTE:Must have a minimum of 20 preregistered. Otherwise workshop will be canceled.

For more information visit writelifeworkshops.com

Info
LifePoint Church 840 Witt Road, Franklin, Kentucky
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
