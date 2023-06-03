Children in the Dell - Yew Dell Gardens

× Expand Ye Dell Botanical Gardens Website-Event-Photos - 5 Children in the Dell 2023

Children in the Dell 2023

Included with Admission

Visit Yew Dell Botanical Gardens each Saturday in June and July for Children in the Dell! This summer the focus will be on children’s garden-themed books for hands-on activities for adults and children to enjoy together. Drop-in activity is included with admission. Books will be rotated, so plan to come often.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/