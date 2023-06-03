Children in the Dell - Yew Dell Gardens

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Visit Yew Dell Botanical Gardens each Saturday in June and July for Children in the Dell! This summer the focus will be on children’s garden-themed books for hands-on activities for adults and children to enjoy together. Drop-in activity is included with admission. Books will be rotated, so plan to come often.

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.241.4788
