Children in the Dell - Yew Dell Gardens
to
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Ye Dell Botanical Gardens
Website-Event-Photos - 5
Children in the Dell 2023
Children in the Dell 2023
Included with Admission
Visit Yew Dell Botanical Gardens each Saturday in June and July for Children in the Dell! This summer the focus will be on children’s garden-themed books for hands-on activities for adults and children to enjoy together. Drop-in activity is included with admission. Books will be rotated, so plan to come often.
For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/