Children in the Dell 2025 at Yew Dell

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Children in the Dell 2025
Included with admission price.
This long-running, family favorite returns for the summer! Each Saturday in June and July, we offer drop-in nature and garden themed crafts and activities for families to create together. We’ll rotate projects each week, so come back often! July’s theme is Pollinators.
For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar
