Children in the Dell 2025 at Yew Dell

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Children in the Dell 2025

Included with admission price.

This long-running, family favorite returns for the summer! Each Saturday in June and July, we offer drop-in nature and garden themed crafts and activities for families to create together. We’ll rotate projects each week, so come back often! July’s theme is Pollinators.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar