Children in the Dell 2025

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

This long-running, family favorite returns for the summer! Each Saturday in June and July, we offer drop-in nature and garden themed crafts and activities for families to create together. We’ll rotate projects each week, so come back often! The June’s theme is Fairies for Fairy Month, and July’s theme is Pollinators.

Included with admission price.

Crafts, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
