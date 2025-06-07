× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Children in the Dell 2025

This long-running, family favorite returns for the summer! Each Saturday in June and July, we offer drop-in nature and garden themed crafts and activities for families to create together. We’ll rotate projects each week, so come back often! The June’s theme is Fairies for Fairy Month, and July’s theme is Pollinators.

Included with admission price.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar