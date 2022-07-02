Children in the Dell - Yew Dell Gardens

Children in the Dell - Yew Dell Gardens

Each Saturday in July from 10:30 a.m. – Noon, special outdoor family activities geared to sparking a passion for plants and gardening will be held at Yew Dell. During the month of July, visitors will learn about Pollinators. Children in the Dell will be canceled in case of inclement weather.

Program included with admission price.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.241.4788
