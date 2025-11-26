CHILI COOK-OFF

to

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

$10 entry fee.

The Great Chili Cook-Off – BRING THE HEAT! Warm up with us for a night of flavor, fire, and friendly competition at The Great Chili Cook-Off. Your $10 ticket gets you samples of every chili on deck - come hungry and ready to vote for your favorite. Think your recipe has what it takes to win? Email Haley@3rdturnbrewing.com to enter the competition.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Food & Drink, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - CHILI COOK-OFF - 2025-11-26 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - CHILI COOK-OFF - 2025-11-26 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - CHILI COOK-OFF - 2025-11-26 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - CHILI COOK-OFF - 2025-11-26 17:00:00 ical