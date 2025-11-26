× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens CHILI COOK-OFF

$10 entry fee.

The Great Chili Cook-Off – BRING THE HEAT! Warm up with us for a night of flavor, fire, and friendly competition at The Great Chili Cook-Off. Your $10 ticket gets you samples of every chili on deck - come hungry and ready to vote for your favorite. Think your recipe has what it takes to win? Email Haley@3rdturnbrewing.com to enter the competition.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/