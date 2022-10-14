Chili Cook-off with La Grange Parks & Rec
La Grange Springs Park W. Main and 2nd St., La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Chili Cook-off with La Grange Parks & Rec
Get signed up for the Chili Cook-Off! Hot prizes for the best chili given to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.
This event will take place under the pavilion at Springs Park.
For more information call (502) 222-1433 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor