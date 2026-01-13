Man O’ War Harley-Davidson of Lexington Chili Cook-Off

Man O’ War Harley-Davidson of Lexington will once again turn up the heat for a powerful cause with its 15th Annual Chili Cook-Off, benefiting Military Missions, Inc., a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting U.S. service members deployed overseas.

The four-hour community event will take place at Man O’ War Harley-Davidson, 2073 Bryant Road in Lexington on Saturday, January 24 from 12-4pm and is open to the public. All entry fees and donations raised will support Military Missions’ year-round effort to send thousands of care packages to Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen serving far from home.

Chili lovers and home cooks alike are invited to compete or taste. Chili entries are $10 per crock pot, while attendees can sample and vote for their favorite chili for a $5 donation, which includes a tasting bowl and a judging ticket. Each $5 donation counts as one vote, with up to three votes per person.

To keep judging fair and anonymous, all chili will be transferred into identical catering trays upon arrival. Participants must drop off their crock pot by 10:30 a.m. on the morning of the event.

Prizes for this year’s Chili Cook-Off include:First Place — $200 cash, trophy, and a $100 Man O’ War Harley-Davidson gift card (sponsored by Law Tiger)Second Place — $50 Man O’ War Harley-Davidson gift cardThird Place — $25 Man O’ War Harley-Davidson gift card(Gift cards cannot be used toward the purchase of a motorcycle.)

Chili contestants must register in advance at: forms.gle/NNK41dgHAZyeogVn9

Donations and entry fees can be paid on-site by cash or check (checks payable to Military Missions, Inc.). Exact cash amounts are required. Those wishing to register by email may contact publicrelations@manowarhd.com.