× Expand Behringer-Crawford Museum Earth Day with kids' hands

Chippie's Sensational Kids Club: Make Every Day Earth Day

There is just one Earth and it is our job to keep it clean and healthy. Teach your preschooler how they play a role in caring for our planet in Behringer-Crawford Museum's monthly play-and-learn session for preschoolers and their parents or caregivers.

Children ages 3 to 5 will learn the importance of recycling, water conservation and more while hearing stories, making crafts and conducting experiments from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 in Chippie's Sensational Kids Club.

Designed to help preschoolers for reading readiness and socialization while providing educational experiments and S.T.R.E.A.M.-based fun, Chippie's Sensational Kids Club sessions are held monthly at the museum at 1600 Montague Road in Covington, KY. Cost is $3 plus museum admission.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration is required at least 3 days in advance. Call Kim at 859-491-4003 or email education@bcmuseum.org.

For more information, go to www.bcmuseum.org, email info@bcmuseum.org or call 859-491-4003.

