Chirstian Way Farm's 22nd Birthday Celebration

× Expand Janie Corley Taking a ride on the lawmower train at Christian Way Farm

This special day marks the exact day we opened the Farm 22 years ago. Please join us in celebrating our 22nd birthday with live music, food, mini golf, and all other farm fun!

More information coming soon.

Learn more about Christian Way Farm & Mini Golf by visiting http://www.christianwayfarm.com.

Event subject to change – please refer to christianwayfarm.com for updated information.

For more information call (270) 269–2434 or visit christianwayfarm.com