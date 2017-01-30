Chocolate Dreams: An Evening of Decadent Bliss!
At Chocolate Dreams, 25 local culinary professionals enter their chocolate creations for a juried competition, offering samples of those delights to guests. The event– emceed by Natalia Martinez of WAVE 3 news– also features a wine and beer bar, complimentary hors d’oeuvres and bourbon tastings by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, raffle baskets, the presentation of Today’s Transitions Caregiver of the Year award, and a live auction including a bottle of rare O.F.C. Bourbon Whiskey by Buffalo Trace Distillery.
~ Single seat, $75 each
~ Two seats, $135
~ Reserved table for 10 guests, $700
For more information call 502.736.3834 or visit elderserveinc.org
Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center 1860 Mellwood Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map