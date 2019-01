Chocolate Festival & Silent Auction

Attention Chocolate Lovers! Come to the 2019 Chocolate Festival & Silent Auction on Feb. 17, 2019 which benefits Hospice of Southern Kentucky, Inc. More than 30 food vendors offering an afternoon of family fun that includes dessert treats, a celebrity cookie eating contest, a silent auction, a kid's candy store, and so much more!

The Chocolate Festival will be at Sloan Convention Center from 2-5pm.

For more information all (270) 782-3402