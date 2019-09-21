× Expand Photo and Flyer Designed by Chosen Life International Chosen Life Evangelistic Crusade

Chosen Life Evangelistic Crusade 2019

Join us for Gospel music, free food, dancers, singing and inspirational messages in Central Park!!

Pre-Crusade Activities: 4:00 (free food, arts & crafts for kids, music)

Crusade Service 6:00 (Gospel rap artists, singers, music, dancers and inspirational speakers)

HELD AT CENTRAL PARK

Address: 1340 S. 4th St. Central Park. Louisville, Ky

If you would like to be a vendor/sponsor/volunteer, please email us at chosenlifeintl@gmail.com

CALL US FOR TRANSPORTATION!!

For more information call (502) 514-9520 or visit chosenlifeinternational.com