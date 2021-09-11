Chris Knight featuring The Wooks & JD Shelburne
to
The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame 2590 Richmond St., Mount Vernon, Kentucky 40456
Chris Knight Featuring The Wooks & JD Shelburne
Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Ticketed event, $25-$45.
To purchase tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/kentucky-food-truck-championship-concert-tickets-149199270033
For more information call (606) 256-1000 or visit kentuckymusichalloffame.com
Info
