Chris Knight featuring The Wooks & JD Shelburne

to

The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame 2590 Richmond St., Mount Vernon, Kentucky 40456

Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Ticketed event, $25-$45.

To purchase tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/kentucky-food-truck-championship-concert-tickets-149199270033

For more information call (606) 256-1000  or visit kentuckymusichalloffame.com

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
