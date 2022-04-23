Chris Stapleton Concert at Kroger Field
University of Kentucky Kroger Field 1540 University Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40501
Chris Stapleton concert at Kroger Field
Chris Stapleton: Concert for Kentucky, An Outlaw State of Kind Benefit, will take place Saturday, April 23, 2022. Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, and Yola will perform too!
For more information call (800) 928-2287 or visit ticketmaster.com
Concerts & Live Music