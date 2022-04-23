Chris Stapleton Concert at Kroger Field

to

University of Kentucky Kroger Field 1540 University Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40501

Chris Stapleton concert at Kroger Field

Chris Stapleton: Concert for Kentucky, An Outlaw State of Kind Benefit, will take place Saturday, April 23, 2022. Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, and Yola will perform too! 

For more information call (800) 928-2287  or visit ticketmaster.com

Info

University of Kentucky Kroger Field 1540 University Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40501
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Chris Stapleton Concert at Kroger Field - 2022-04-23 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chris Stapleton Concert at Kroger Field - 2022-04-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chris Stapleton Concert at Kroger Field - 2022-04-23 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chris Stapleton Concert at Kroger Field - 2022-04-23 18:00:00 ical