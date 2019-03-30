Christian Way Farm 2019 Opening Day

The Farm fun returns on Saturday, March 30, 2019! Come pet and feed the farm animals, play a round of mini golf, take a spin on the lawnmower train or race a tricycle, enjoy Hunt Brothers Pizza and wings (and more!) in the Christian Way Cafe, play on the playground, shop in the country store, challenge a friend in a game of Gaga ball, or just enjoy the wide open space on our farm to run and play.

Christian Way Farm Mini Golf Opening for 2019 -

Our farm-themed mini golf course also opens again for 2019 on Saturday, March 30, 2019! Join us during the day or in the evenings when we turn on the lights over the mini golf course – a fun Kentucky evening out in the country! Complete your day with a stop at Christian Way Cafe for pizza, wings and more.

During the Season, our Mini Golf hours are:

Monday–Thursday

10AM–9PM

Friday–Saturday

10AM–10PM

The Farm is open until Dark.

For more information call (270) 269-2434 or visit christianwayfarm.com