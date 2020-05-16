× Expand Christian Way Farm Print Christian Way Farm Lunchbox Garden - May 16, 2020

Christian Way Farm Lunchbox Garden

We’re taking one of our most popular field trips and turning it in to a public event on May 16, 2020! Fun for all ages, join us to learn about how the farmer grows the food you eat. Whether it’s tending to the crops, growing fruits & vegetables, or raising healthy animals, there’s so much to learn about what you’ll find inside your lunchbox!

Our hands-on, on-the-farm learning program is perfect for all ages. Each group will experience an interactive story time as we gather ingredients from the farm for our favorite lunchbox foods. We’ll teach what it takes to raise healthy farm animals (complete with bottle feeding the baby calves!), and we’ll interactively teach how food gets from farm to table – or lunchbox in this case! Participants will feed the other animals, gather eggs, explore the farm on a tractor/wagon ride and so much more. Then, stay for more time to play on the farm. This extra Lunchbox Garden program is included in your farm admission on May 16, 2020. All of our hands-on activities are adult-supervised, and we encourage parent participation.

Find out more at https://christianwayfarm.com/lunchbox-garden. Interested in your students experiencing the Lunchbox Garden program? Call 270-269-2434 to schedule your group.

Can’t make it on May 16? We’re doing it again on June 6! Find out more at christianwayfarm.com.

Event subject to change – please refer to christianwayfarm.com for updated information.

For more information call (270) 269–2434 or visit christianwayfarm.com