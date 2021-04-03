Christian Way Farm Opening Day/Easter Egg Hunt

×

The Farm fun returns on Saturday, April 3, 2021! Come pet and feed the farm animals, play a round of mini golf, take a spin on the lawnmower train or race a tricycle. Enjoy Hunt Brothers pizza and wings (and more!) in the Christian Way Cafe, play on the playground, shop in the country store, challenge a friend in a game of Gaga ball, or just enjoy the wide-open space on our farm to run and play.Our farm-themed 18-hole mini golf course also opens again for 2021 on Saturday, April 3rd! Join us during the day for mini golf fun, or come golf in the evenings when we turn on the lights over the mini golf course – a fun Kentucky evening out in the country! Complete your day with a stop at Christian Way Cafe for pizza, wings and more. Also join us to celebrate Easter during our Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3rd. In addition to our regular farm fun, all day we will hide eggs throughout the farm and then give your child a bucket to use to gather them. Return the bucket of eggs to the store and receive a package of goodies to take home. It’s a great day of fun for everyone! Join us throughout the day, just stop in the store when you arrive (tickets will be available for purchase when you visit the farm if you don't purchase online), pick up your bucket, and begin your hunt all over the farm!. Learn more about the Easter Egg Hunt, visit https://christianwayfarm.com/easter-egg-hunt-2/. Christian Way Cafe will be open so that food is available for purchase during your visit. Please visit http://christianwayfarm.com/cafe/ for our menu. Learn more about what all Christian Way Farm has to offer, visit christianwayfarm.com. Visit us Mondays - Saturdays starting at 10 AM.Visit us Monday - Saturday starting at 10 AM beginning April 3rd. Find out more at christianwayfarm.com. Event subject to change – please refer to christianwayfarm.com for updated information.