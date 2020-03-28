× Expand Christian Way Farm CWF 2020 Opening Day Event Photo Christian Way Farm Opening Day - March 28, 2020

Christian Way Farm Opening Day

The Farm fun returns on Saturday, March 28, 2020! Come pet and feed the farm animals, play a round of mini golf, take a spin on the lawnmower train or race a tricycle. Enjoy Hunt Brothers pizza and wings (and more!) in the Christian Way Cafe, play on the playground, shop in the country store, challenge a friend in a game of Gaga ball, or just enjoy the wide-open space on our farm to run and play.

Please visit https://christianwayfarm.com/pricing/ to find out more about Christian Way hours and admission.

Our farm-themed 18-hole mini golf course also opens again for 2020 on Saturday, March 28, 2020! Join us during the day for mini golf fun,or come golf in the evenings when we turn on the lights over the mini golf course – a fun Kentucky evening out in the country! Complete your day with a stop at Christian Way Cafe for pizza, wings and more.

Visit us Monday - Saturday starting at 10 AM beginning March 28. Find out more at http://christianwayfarm.com/2020-opening-day-farm-mini-golf/

Event subject to change – please refer to christianwayfarm.com for updated information.

For more information call (270) 269–2434 or visit christianwayfarm.com/2020-opening-day-farm-mini-golf/