Christian Way Farm Scavenger Hunt Season Kickoff

Think you know Christian Way Farm? Beginning Saturday and lasting through summer, when you visit the farm you can participate in a scavenger hunt and find out! We have a scavenger hunt that is fun for the whole family, and we also have a version just for the kids (meant for elementary age children).

What are the two little pigs names? What kind of sheep are these? Find the tractor that has this license plate! You’ll enjoy searching through the farm to find these hidden treasures. Our scavenger hunt is included in your admission – ask about it when you arrive!

Ask us about hosting your next corporate team building event at Christian Way Farm & incorporating the scavenger hunt in your day.

Visit us Mondays - Saturdays starting at 10 AM. Find out more at https://christianwayfarm.com/scavenger-hunt/.

Event subject to change – please refer to christianwayfarm.com for updated information.

For more information call (270) 269–2434 or visit christianwayfarm.com