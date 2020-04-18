× Expand Christian Way Farm Print Christian Way Farm Vintage Yard Sale Kickoff - April 18, 2020

Christian Way Farm Vintage Yard Sale Kickoff

Join us on April 18th for the launch of our very first Vintage Yard Sale that will be happening all year long in the Country Store! We’ve acquired so many great items over the years that we can’t help but want to make them available to everyone! Farm toys, farm themed items, décor, and more! Find out more at https://christianwayfarm.com/vintage-yard-sale/.

Visit us Mondays - Saturdays starting at 10 AM. Learn more about what all Christian Way Farm has to offer, visit www.christianwayfarm.com.

For more information call (270) 269–2434 or visit christianwayfarm.com