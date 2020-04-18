Christian Way Farm Vintage Yard Sale Kickoff

Christian Way Farms 19590 Linville Rd., Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240

Join us on April 18th for the launch of our very first Vintage Yard Sale that will be happening all year long in the Country Store! We’ve acquired so many great items over the years that we can’t help but want to make them available to everyone! Farm toys, farm themed items, décor, and more! Find out more at https://christianwayfarm.com/vintage-yard-sale/.

Visit us Mondays - Saturdays starting at 10 AM. Learn more about what all Christian Way Farm has to offer, visit www.christianwayfarm.com.

For more information call (270) 269–2434 or visit christianwayfarm.com

Info

Christian Way Farms 19590 Linville Rd., Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, History, Markets
