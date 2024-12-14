× Expand Anchorage Public School Christmas in Anchorage

Christmas in Anchorage

Join in the fun on December 14th at Anchorage Public School for the Annual Christmas in Anchorage. This beloved community tradition is back and will be a fun-filled day of holiday cheer! Beginning at 9 am, activities will include the Holiday Boutique, Polar Express rides, pictures with Santa, Crafts in Santa's Workshop, our famous North Pole Bakery, Story Time with StageOne, and much more! Pick up your annual Christmas ornament and mingle with friends and neighbors to celebrate the holiday season together.

Find sign-ups for all activities including the ornament order form on the school website at anchorage-school.org

For more information call (502) 245-2121 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/