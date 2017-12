CHRISTMAS AROUND THE WORLD

The Kentuckians Chorus

Come join the Kentuckians Chorus for a fun-filled evening of singing and comedy as they present their annual Christmas show, Christmas Around the World! Great Christmas music from different countries and cultures, sung in that "Barbershop" style. Sure to be enjoyable for the entire family.

Saturday, December 9 | 7:30PM

Haggin Auditorium, Transylvania University | 300 W 4th St

$15

For more information call 859.489.3414 or visit TheKentuckians.org