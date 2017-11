Christmas In Cairo

Dinner and dance show. Please join us in celebrating our 1st annual Christmas in Cairo, were professional belly dancers throughout the region will come together and dance to raise awareness, funds and toys for the children at the Home of the Innocents.

WHEN: Saturday, December 2 @ 8 PM

WHERE: The Kentucky Center

ADMISSION: $45 + 1 new, unwrapped toy

*Dinner is included in the admission fee.

For more information call 502-584-7777 or visit KentuckyCenter.org