A Christmas Carol

Jessamine County Arts will be hosting "A Christmas Carol" by Lynn Stevens adopted from the novel by Charles Dickens. Our director is Lindsey Sovkoplas

Dates:

Friday, December 7th at 7:30pm

Saturday, December 8th at 2:30pm AND 7:30pm

Sunday, December 9th at 2:30pm

Location:

EJHS Auditorium

815 Sulphur Well Road

Nicholasville, KY 40356

Tickets:

Adults: $10.00

Students: $7.00

For more information visit jessaminecountyarts.wixsite.com/info/arts-community-theatre