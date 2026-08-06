× Expand The BCPAC A Christmas carol - 1 A Christmas Carol @ The BCPAC

A timeless adaptation of the classic story of redemption and holiday spirit. November 28 at 3pm & 7pm, Nov. 29 at 3pm, December 4-5 at 7pm and Dec. 6 at 3pm.

For more information call 859-439-5143 or visit thebcpac.com