A Christmas Carol
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Boyle County Performing Arts Center 315 Cunningham Way, Danville, Kentucky 40422
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The BCPAC
A Christmas carol - 1
A Christmas Carol @ The BCPAC
A timeless adaptation of the classic story of redemption and holiday spirit. November 28 at 3pm & 7pm, Nov. 29 at 3pm, December 4-5 at 7pm and Dec. 6 at 3pm.
For more information call 859-439-5143 or visit thebcpac.com
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Boyle County Performing Arts Center 315 Cunningham Way, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Theater & Dance, Vacation & Holiday