× Expand Artwork by Elizabeth Zajkowski Season 26-27 (Blog Banner) - 9 A charming illustration of the ghost of Christmas past, present, future, as well as dear old Scrooge, fall through the night sky

A Christmas Carol adapted by Patrick Barlow from the Charles Dickens story of the same name presented by Flashback Theater Co.

December 18 – 20, 2026

The Virginia

Directed by Jade Ellis

What’s old is new again; honor the spirit of Christmas past, present, and future in this fast-paced, delightfully comedic retelling of Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol. From Patrick Barlow, famed stage adaptor of The 39 Steps, comes an inventive and fresh approach to a holiday tale. Let yourself be enchanted as a cast of five actors bring beloved characters like Tiny Tim, Fezziwig, Bob Cratchit, and dear old Scrooge to life. This classic tale of redemption will spark the imaginations of the whole family, young and old!

Ticket Information

Tickets for A Christmas Carol can be purchased online, or by visiting the box office in person at 209A E Mount Vernon St. during office hours, or by calling the box office at (888) 394-3282, ext. 1.

Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tickets on sale soon!

Adults – $23 Advance, $25 Door

Students – $12 Advance, $15 Door

Seniors – $20 Advance and Door

For more information, please call 606.679.6366 or visit thevirginiaky.com