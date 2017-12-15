A Christmas Carol

to Google Calendar - A Christmas Carol - 2017-12-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Christmas Carol - 2017-12-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Christmas Carol - 2017-12-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - A Christmas Carol - 2017-12-15 19:30:00

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro 418 Frederica Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

A Christmas Carol

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro (TWO) presents A Christmas Carol Dec. 8-17 at THE EMPRESS THEATER. Showtimes are 7:30 PM Fridays and Saturdays, with a 2:00 matinee on Sundays, Dec. 10 and 17. The historic EMPRESS THEATER is located at 418 Frederica, in downtown Owensboro. For tickets, call (270) 683-5333 or go to theatreworkshop.org.

For tickets or more information call (270) 683-5333 or visit theatreworkshop.org.

Info

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro 418 Frederica Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301 View Map

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

(270) 683-5333

to Google Calendar - A Christmas Carol - 2017-12-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Christmas Carol - 2017-12-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Christmas Carol - 2017-12-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - A Christmas Carol - 2017-12-15 19:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

May 25, 2017

Friday

May 26, 2017

Saturday

May 27, 2017

Sunday

May 28, 2017

Monday

May 29, 2017

Tuesday

May 30, 2017

Wednesday

May 31, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™