Christmas Country Dance School

Berea College 1916 CPO, Berea, Kentucky 40404

Christmas Country Dance School

A fun way to stay warm! Classes in traditional dance styles including English clog, Country, Morris dance, rapper, Danish, Appalachian clogging, and square dance, plus singing, music, crafts and parties. Advanced leadership classes for callers and dance instructors.

Hosted at the Seabury Center at Berea College. Scholarships available.

Register by December 1st.

For more information call (859) 985-3431 or visit berea.edu/ccds

Dance

