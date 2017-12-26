Christmas Country Dance School

A fun way to stay warm! Classes in traditional dance styles including English clog, Country, Morris dance, rapper, Danish, Appalachian clogging, and square dance, plus singing, music, crafts and parties. Advanced leadership classes for callers and dance instructors.

Hosted at the Seabury Center at Berea College. Scholarships available.

Register by December 1st.

For more information call (859) 985-3431 or visit berea.edu/ccds