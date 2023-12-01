Christmas Crafters Market - Saint Dominic Parish Center

× Expand Springfield Main Street 2023 Facebook Event Covers - 5 Christmas Crafters' MarketDecember 1 4:00 PM - 8:00 PMDecember 2 8:00 AM - 2:00 PMLocated in Saint Dominic Parish Community Center

Christmas Crafters Market

The 18th Annual Christmas Crafters' Market will be held in Saint Dominic Parish Center on December 1 & 2. Our market will host 40 vendors with handmade and homemade products. During the Crafters' Market, there will be many other activities going on as well, such as photo sessions, Christmas Parade, Chili Cook-off, specials and sales at downtown businesses, and so much more!

For more information, please contact Springfield Main Street at 859.336.5412 ext. 1.