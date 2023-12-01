Christmas Crafters Market - Saint Dominic Parish Center

to

Saint Dominic Parish Center 312 West High Street , Kentucky 40069

Christmas Crafters Market

The 18th Annual Christmas Crafters' Market will be held in Saint Dominic Parish Center on December 1 & 2. Our market will host 40 vendors with handmade and homemade products. During the Crafters' Market, there will be many other activities going on as well, such as photo sessions, Christmas Parade, Chili Cook-off, specials and sales at downtown businesses, and so much more!

For more information, please contact Springfield Main Street at 859.336.5412 ext. 1.

Info

Saint Dominic Parish Center 312 West High Street , Kentucky 40069
Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Markets
859.336.5412
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Christmas Crafters Market - Saint Dominic Parish Center - 2023-12-01 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Crafters Market - Saint Dominic Parish Center - 2023-12-01 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas Crafters Market - Saint Dominic Parish Center - 2023-12-01 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas Crafters Market - Saint Dominic Parish Center - 2023-12-01 16:00:00 ical