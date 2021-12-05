Christmas at the Cumberlands
O. Wayne Rollins Center 816 Walnut Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769
The University of the Cumberlands Music Department presents the third annual holiday concert featuring performances by the Concert Band, Chorale, Cumberland Voices, Percussion Ensemble and UC Jazz Ensemble. This holiday concert is free and open to the public.
For more information call (606) 539-4332
