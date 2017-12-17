Christmas Dreams Forgotten: A Tribute to Trans-Siberian Orchestra

The Historic State Theater 209 West Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701

Christmas Dreams Forgotten:  A Tribute to Trans-Siberian Orchestra

The Prophecy, an 11-year running tour, continues to gain a larger audience every year. The Denial 3 band pays tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and performs some of your favorite TSO music. Experience the power, the magic, and the music.

Doors open at 4:00 p.m. and the show starts at 5:00 p.m.

For tickets, call 270-234-8258, Preferred/$20, Floor/$15, Balcony/$10

For more information call  (270) 234-8258  or visit historicstatetheater.org

The Historic State Theater 209 West Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42701
Concerts & Live Music
270-234-8258
