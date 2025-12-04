× Expand High Stakes Rooftop High Stakes Rooftop

Christmas Eve Buffet at High Stakes Rooftop

Enjoy a cozy and elegant Christmas Eve Buffet on Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 10 a.m. The buffet features a variety of festive dishes including seafood on ice, baked turkey and honey baked ham, roasted prime rib and an assortment of holiday sides and desserts. The menu also features holiday cocktails, $10 martinis and half-priced bottles of wine priced at $75 and under. Tickets are $65 per adult, and $20 for kids 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased on OpenTable.

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com