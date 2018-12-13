Christmas with Exile

Celebrate the holidays with Exile, an American band founded in Richmond, KY by J.P. Pennington. No matter how much things change, they still remain the same. That old adage is playing out once more with the return of Exile, which has reassembled the most successful lineup in the group’s career some 23 years after they last played together. Playing their hits and all the holiday favorites with their own special flare.

– Center for Rural Development, 2292 S. Hwy 27, Somerset, KY 7pm. Center Stage is presented by Lake Cumberland Performing Arts in partnership with The Center for Rural Development.

For more information call (606) 677-6000 or visit centertech.com