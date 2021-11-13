× Expand Christmas Gift Campfire Cookout Christmas Gift Campfire Cookout

Patiently been waiting the release of our famous ELF AND SANTA honey for this Christmas season?!

Come out and do some early holiday shopping on Saturday, November 13 from 5-8PM, enjoy live holiday music, taste our LIMITED EDITION CHRISTMAS HONEYS, and cozy up around the fire while eating delicious hamburgers and hot dogs cooked up by the BEE GUY!

Christmas Gift ideas for this year ONLY at the Honey Depot:

-- Our delicious Chocolate Honeycomb Crunch Coffee roasted ON SITE!

-- Pre-order a Christmas tree and Kentucky Horse Head Wreath!

-- Christmas honeys

-- Starter Kit for beginner beekeepers

-- Education Subscription for access to all of our 2022 Beekeeping Classes

-- Small stocking stuffer charcuterie sized honeys!

-- Honey Depot Gift Card!

-- 10% off our remaining Amish Furniture!

Plus enjoy a FREE CUP OF OUR COFFEE, in store that night!

For more information call 502-208-7127 or visit eventvesta.com/events/10383/t/tickets