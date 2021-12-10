Christmas Gift and Decor Show

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

Christmas Gift and Decor Show

One of the nation's Finest FREE Christmas Gift and Decor Shows with quality dealers selling Gifts, Decor, Crafts, Jewelry, Clothes, Bath & Body, Toys and much more. Free admission. Free Photos with Santa. Friday Dec 10, 11am-7pm, Saturday Dec 11, 10am-7pm, Sunday Dec 12, 11am-5pm. 

For more information call 502-456-2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com.

Kids & Family, Markets, Vacation & Holiday
502-456-2244
