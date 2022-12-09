Christmas Gift and Decor Show 2022

to

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

The largest free admission Christmas Gift and Decor show in the nation featuring dealers from across the nation selling gifts, decor, jewelry, clothes, candles, toys and more. Free admission. Free photos with Santa Friday, Dec 9 11am-7pm, Sat Dec 10 10am-7pm, Sun Dec 11 11am-5pm.

For more information call 502-456-2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com

Info

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
Kids & Family, Markets, Vacation & Holiday
502-456-2244
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Christmas Gift and Decor Show 2022 - 2022-12-09 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Gift and Decor Show 2022 - 2022-12-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas Gift and Decor Show 2022 - 2022-12-09 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas Gift and Decor Show 2022 - 2022-12-09 11:00:00 ical