Christmas Gift and Decor Show 2022
Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
Stewart Promotions
The largest free admission Christmas Gift and Decor show in the nation featuring dealers from across the nation selling gifts, decor, jewelry, clothes, candles, toys and more. Free admission. Free photos with Santa Friday, Dec 9 11am-7pm, Sat Dec 10 10am-7pm, Sun Dec 11 11am-5pm.
For more information call 502-456-2244 or visit stewartpromotions.com
Info
Kids & Family, Markets, Vacation & Holiday